JeffCo Health Department: Keep social distancing in mind during summer activities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A lot of us are getting out and about more and more as we get into summer. But how do you soak up the sun and stay safe? We’re speaking with doctors about some of the things you should keep in mind.
As we dive deeper into summer and more things reopen, Jefferson County health officials want you to keep coronavirus top of mind. They urge you to continue to practice social distancing and wear face masks because the virus is still very much active in Alabama.
“We want to enjoy ourselves, we want to get out and enjoy the fresh air. We all want to enjoy society, but we have to keep our quality of life as best as possible. So this is going to get more painful if we all don’t do this together,” Dr. David Hicks, deputy health officer at the Jefferson County Department of Health said.
We’ve seen pictures and videos on social media showing people not abiding by the guidelines. Over the weekend, people were nearly arm to arm at a pool party in the Ozarks. That’s the last thing public health leaders want to see.
“We don’t want to get into a situation where we have to go backwards and that’s the scary thing. We don’t want that second wave. We don’t want to have to restrict other things,” Hicks added.
Hicks wants you to think about your neighbor and community and do your part to slow the spread so that we can eventually get on the other side of this virus.
