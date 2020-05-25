Home milk delivery makes a comeback during coronavirus pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The coronavirus pandemic has been devastating for a lot of businesses, but it’s also brought the revival of one kind of business - home milk delivery.
The owner of Wade’s Dairy in Bridgeport, Connecticut says they had to switch gears fast when schools and restaurants closed, and after getting dozens of calls for home delivery, they brought back the service that was suspended almost 30 years ago!
“The phones started ringing for people looking for a home delivery service. Do you do this? No, we don’t. We did it in the past, but after you had enough of these calls, you start saying, ‘Geez, I wonder if this could be a viable way to sell milk again,’" said Wade.
Wade’s now delivers to 260 customers in some 30 towns across the state and recently bought a new truck, and it’s connecting him to his roots. His great grandfather began making milk deliveries in a horse and buggy in 1893.
Other dairy companies across the country are following suit. In our area, there is a dairy delivery service option through Colby’s Creamery.
