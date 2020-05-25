FIRST ALERT: Memorial Day highs will be near 90

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are starting this Memorial Day off dry and very warm with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 60s. The cool spots are in east Alabama with some areas like Tuscaloosa and Birmingham around 70°F. We are seeing a partly cloudy sky. We are watching two systems in the eastern half of the United States this morning. One system is located across the Central U.S. that will slowly advance to the east. It will eventually increase our rain chances by Thursday and Friday. We are also watching a disturbance in Florida that will produce rain across Florida and Georgia today. We will likely see a partly cloudy sky this afternoon with temperatures similar to yesterday. Highs are in the upper 80s with a few spots near 90°F. We will continue to see some humidity today, but it won’t be as bad as it was last Friday and Saturday. We will continue to introduce a small chance for isolated storms this afternoon and evening. Best chance for a few showers will likely be north of I-20/59. Showers will also be possible along the Alabama and Georgia border late tonight. If you plan on being outside, make sure you wear sunscreen and stay hydrated.
FIRST ALERT FOR SLIGHTLY COOLER TEMPERATURES TUESDAY: Easterly winds are expected to move into Central Alabama tomorrow. Easterly flow should allow our temperatures to cool down with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Temperatures will likely trend cooler in east Alabama with highs in the 80s in west Alabama tomorrow. It will feel nice as temperatures trend near average. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky tomorrow with a 30% chance for widely scattered storms.
NEXT BIG THING: An upper level low in the Central Plains is expected to advance to the east Wednesday and Thursday. This low will grab plenty of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and enhance our rain chances during this time frame. I think our greatest chance to see showers and storms will be Thursday and Friday. Storms that form could produce heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and small hail. We can never rule out a strong or severe storm during this time of the year. Just a reminder that if you hear thunder, you need to go indoors. High temperatures are expected to warm into the mid to upper 80s Wednesday through Friday.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Weekend is shaping up to be slightly drier. The European model is hinting at a weak cold front that could move into our area Saturday night. During this time of the year, it can be difficult for fronts to move all the way into our state. With that in mind, we will hold on to a chance for scattered storms Saturday with isolated storms possible Sunday. Highs will likely stay in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the mid to upper 60s. I do not see any signs of really hot and dry weather over the next seven days.
Have a safe Memorial Day!
