FIRST ALERT: Memorial Day highs will be near 90

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are starting this Memorial Day off dry and very warm with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 60s. The cool spots are in east Alabama with some areas like Tuscaloosa and Birmingham around 70°F. We are seeing a partly cloudy sky. We are watching two systems in the eastern half of the United States this morning. One system is located across the Central U.S. that will slowly advance to the east. It will eventually increase our rain chances by Thursday and Friday. We are also watching a disturbance in Florida that will produce rain across Florida and Georgia today. We will likely see a partly cloudy sky this afternoon with temperatures similar to yesterday. Highs are in the upper 80s with a few spots near 90°F. We will continue to see some humidity today, but it won’t be as bad as it was last Friday and Saturday. We will continue to introduce a small chance for isolated storms this afternoon and evening. Best chance for a few showers will likely be north of I-20/59. Showers will also be possible along the Alabama and Georgia border late tonight. If you plan on being outside, make sure you wear sunscreen and stay hydrated.