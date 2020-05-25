BBQ still big business on Memorial Day despite coronavirus

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Things were busy on Memorial Day at Archibald’s BBQ in Northport. This Memorial Day turned out to be different compared to years past.
“They’re just ready to get back in. They come in like John, we miss y’all sitting here talking to us and stuff. I hate this COVID-19 is going on because I love my customers,” John Williams, a manager at Archibald’s BBQ said.
He said they’ll quickly go through hundreds of pairs of gloves a day while grilling ribs by the slab and chicken by the dozen. Wearing and switching out gloves, while also making hand sanitizer readily available to customers are some of many changes now happening.
“We installed hand sanitizer right outside the door. We also have one that sits on the counter. So they can come in and hit the door, or they swipe their card, they can do it again. Or they can go outside and we’ll bring it,” Williams continued.
Coronavirus concerns aren’t scaring off some customers.
“Like I said, it’s a tradition. Whether it’s a situation like the one we’re all out here dealing with. I’m still going to come to Archibald’s and get my barbecue,” Mark Gatewood expressed.
Customers have the option of coming inside to pay for food or handling the transaction in the parking lot. They do want to limit the number of people standing inside for orders.
Memorial Day is one of Archibald’s busiest days of the year. Williams said the Fourth of July is even busier. It’s likely some of the changes for safety Archibald’s put in place will still be in effect then.
