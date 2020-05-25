Alabaster man remembers fallen Marine brother on Memorial Day

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Lt. Col. Joey Braun was just 20 years old when he died, and this marks the tenth Memorial Day his family has mourned him.
Joey Braun joined the Marines right after high school, eventually ending up in Afghanistan.
“Really, it’s hard for people to understand unless they’ve lost somebody,” said Gregg Braun, Joey’s older brother.
His brother was the life of the party, a funny and charming guy.
“He always had a smile on his face,” said Braun.
LCPL Braun went overseas with that smile, lighting up the dark times of deployment, the endless hours in the desert sand with his brothers in arms. “One big brother and sisterhood,” said Braun.
Now, that light is gone. A standard military gravestone a marker of a life lost.
A subject sometimes too hard for the Brauns to talk about.
“It’s hard to talk about it with my dad, he’s not very in touch with his emotions as far as it goes, but my mother, it’s easier to talk to her about,” said Braun.
Their mother has two angels by his military photo, her son’s dogtags draped over the wings of one.
Gregg remembers his brother every day, but Memorial Day is different. He will go to Siluria Brewing tonight and drink a beer for Joey.
“There would be nothing better in the world than to sit down and have a beer with my brother,” said Braun.
