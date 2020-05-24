Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Fog not so prevalent nor widespread this morning with clouds lingering across the area but the Summer-Like Weather Pattern will continue today.
A ridge of high pressure will be building strength over the region through Tuesday with the ridge centered over The Mid-Atlantic States meaning our southerly wind flow will continue to provide fuel, aided by daytime heating, for shower and thunderstorm development and temperatures warming to around 90 or above in the afternoon each day with the only break from afternoon heating provided by added cloud cover and precipitation from the afternoon thunderstorms.
An area of low pressure, cut off from the main branch of the jet stream, will slowly move south and southwest and as the main branch of the jet stream will remain well to our north so our weather pattern will change very little day to day meaning a continuation of afternoon and evening thunderstorm chances. In fact, rain chances will increase during the Tuesday-Thursday time frame as the southerly wind flow increases around the ridge of high pressure to the east.
The best chances for rain in the week ahead will continue in West Alabama and highs will continue near 90, slightly cooler on days where more rainfall is expected and overnight lows will be around 70.
