Stacy Column: Bright spots in the budgets, Part One

This might be Alabama’s most celebrated program due to the fact that it has been ranked first in the nation for quality 14 years running. In that way, First Class Pre-K is like Alabama football. Once it started winning awards, it suddenly gained a lot more fans. I remember a time when that wasn’t the case. Back in 2007 when I worked for former Gov. Bob Riley, he made the first big push to expand the pre-K program and even cleverly branded it “First Class,” but the road wasn’t easy. In fact, when we held an event launching the expansion push at a pre-K site in Tuscaloosa, the state representative whose district we came to didn’t even attend the press conference. His name was Robert Bentley and he, like every other lawmaker toeing the line for the Alabama Education Association, was opposed to expanding pre-K at the expense of a larger teacher salary increase. Riley got some of his expansion money out of pure force of personality, and eventually Bentley saw the light when he became governor. Since then, First Class has seen major funding increases most every year because, while we may be first for quality, we lag behind in allowing more children to access life changing early childhood education. This year’s $6 million increase for pre-K isn’t even a fourth of what most wanted, but it will mean another 55 classrooms will be open this coming school year, bringing the percentage of students served up to 38% and closer to the state’s goal of 70%. A hearty congratulations is in order for all involved, including Secretary of Early Childhood Education Jeana Ross, who is retiring after eight years of ably leading Alabama’s pre-K program.