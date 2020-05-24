Leaders want more people tested at Legion Field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After a week of testing for coronavirus at Legion Field, Birmingham city leaders want to keep testing as many people as possible.
The drive-thru testing runs Monday through Friday.
Birmingham City Council President William Parker says over a hundred people were tested every day in the first week. There were a few hiccups along the way, but Parker feels it was a smooth process for the most part.
“We are looking forward to week two, we want to increase the number of residents throughout Birmingham receiving testing,” said Parker.
City leaders want as many Birmingham residents to get checked as possible. They have committed to testing every week, at least until December.
“That’s going to be part of the new normal, testing testing testing,” said Parker.
They’re hoping to check up to 300 people a day in the coming weeks.
To do that, Parker says the city needs more money.
“That’s why we are reaching out and working with Jefferson County with their $115 million allocations in funding and the governor and legislature with their $8 billion worth of funding, as well as the 3 trillion dollar package moving through Congress,” said Parker.
The city council wants to use the funding for more testing and community engagement. Parker says leaders are working on a plan to educate more residents about the coronavirus.
Call 205-92COVID to schedule a phone consultation to schedule an appointment.
