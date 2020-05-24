LawCall
COLD CASE: Birmingham Police need help finding man’s killer

27-year-old Tyler Rashard Busby was killed in 2020.
Tyler Busby
Tyler Busby(Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding a 27-year-old man’s killer. Tyler Rashard Busby was killed on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Busby was shot and killed at the Nu Vision Detail Center located in the 2800 block of Bessemer Road around 5:00 p.m.

Officers said Busby was patronizing the business when an unknown person got out of a vehicle and shot him. The suspect then fled the scene in a small sedan prior.

Busby was pronounced dead on the scene by Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel.

To this this day, Tyler’s killer(s) has not been brought to justice.

Anyone who has information regarding this case, is asked to contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

