COLD CASE: Birmingham Police need help finding man’s killer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding a 27-year-old man’s killer. Tyler Rashard Busby was killed on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Busby was shot and killed at the Nu Vision Detail Center located in the 2800 block of Bessemer Road around 5:00 p.m.

Homicide at Nu Vision car wash (wbrc)

Officers said Busby was patronizing the business when an unknown person got out of a vehicle and shot him. The suspect then fled the scene in a small sedan prior.

Busby was pronounced dead on the scene by Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel.

Tyler Busby (Birmingham Police Department)

Tyler Busby (Birmingham Police Department)

Tyler Busby (Birmingham Police Department)

To this this day, Tyler’s killer(s) has not been brought to justice.

Anyone who has information regarding this case, is asked to contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.