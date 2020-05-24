Florida man arrested in Trussville after allegedly stealing car during Tinder date

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville Police arrested a man Sunday for allegedly stealing a woman’s car after a Tinder date in Pensacola, Fl.
40-year-old Eric Taylor was arrested after he was located in an Audi Q3 that had been reported stolen around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday May 23.
According to a Trussville Police Department Facebook post “Rather than simply swiping left he decided to meet the young woman for a night out on the town before taking off in her vehicle.”
Taylor has been charged with Receiving Stolen Property 1st and Illegal Possession of a credit/debit card.
He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on bonds totaling $110,000
