Birmingham officials plead with citizens to fill out Census

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This week Birmingham city officials will be ramping up efforts to get people to respond to the 2020 census, after launching a new program called Count me in Birmingham.
The program was launched after fewer than 50% of Birmingham citizens returned the census by mid-May.
The city launched the new initiative digitally.
“Less than 50% of our residents have filled out the Census. That’s not cool,” Mayor Randall Woodfin said in a video produced by the city.
Why is it so uncool? Birmingham stands to lose millions if numbers show a population decrease.
“Federal funding is at stake, the numbers of congressional delegations is at stake, funding for transportation, for our parks, it is vitally, vitally important,” says city council President William Parker.
The census also affects public schools funding, healthcare and more.
“We want you to take a few minutes out to make the phone call, go online, make sure you received the information online and send it back, it takes five minutes, send it back,” said Parker.
In the coming days, city officials will also be working hard to spread the word.
“We, the city and city council, will be out in the community more to educate the community about the importance of it,” said Parker.
The city is also using local churches, radio and social media to share the message.
“Fill out the census y’all,” said Woodfin.
