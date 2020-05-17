Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Late afternoon and evening thunderstorms Friday did result in some gusty winds up to 45 mph and hail up to golf ball size but rain chances ended during the early morning hours with only a few wind damage reports.
As the weekend begins a ridge of high pressure will develop to the east and south/southwesterly winds will continue to bring warm, moist Gulf air across the region. Early morning dew points are around 70 indicating the increasing moisture. The southerly wind flow will continue through the day across The Southeast with afternoon temperatures a degree or two warmer than yesterday and again will will see a chance for isolated-to-scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
This weather pattern will remain largely unchanged through tomorrow with summer-like temperatures and the chance for scattered afternoon thunderstorms continuing. Although the high pressure will continue to dominate the weather pattern through the weekend, an area of low pressure will move out of the Plains States but largely stall due to the area of high pressure allowing the southerly wind flow to continue streaming Gulf Moisture across The Southeast through Memorial Day and into the mid-week period.
The weather pattern will mean increasing chances for thunderstorms each afternoon with temperatures a few degrees lower due to the increasing clouds and rain. By Thursday, the area of low pressure will shift slightly west allowing for the high over to build over our region. This will bring a slight change in wind flow which should bring some slightly drier air into the area Thursday and Friday.
