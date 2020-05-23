JCSO investigating fatal shooting in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened around 10:15 p.m. on Friday in the 4100 block of Lloyd Noland Parkway.
At the scene, deputies found a white Dodge Avenger occupied by a 29-year-old male driver and a 26-year-old female passenger. Deputies say the male victim had been struck by the gunfire and was dead.
According to witnesses, the victim’s vehicle was traveling on Lloyd Noland Parkway when a white Tahoe or Yukon style SUV with a sunroof began following them. Deputies say the passenger in the SUV began firing at the victims. When the victim’s vehicle came to a stop, it was discovered that the driver had been hit by the gunfire.
Deputies say the motive for the shooting is unknown at this time. If you have any information on this shooting, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-5700.
