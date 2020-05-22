Woman, 38, identified as victim in Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a homicide.
The victim has been identified as Christy Bridgemon. She was 38.
Officers from the East Precinct responded to 2209 Center Street North on May 17. They found Bridgemon on the floor unresponsive. She was pronounced dead by Birmingham Fire and Rescue.
A preliminary investigation suggests Bridgemon was found after she had not been seen or heard from in days.
No one has been arrested.
Anyone who has information about this case please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-777
