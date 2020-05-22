Tuscaloosa mayor concerned over county’s recent spike in COVID-19 cases

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As many are point to Montgomery County as Alabama’s hot spots for COVID-19, Tuscaloosa County has seen more than a 100% increase in cases since the beginning of the month.
Currently, Tuscaloosa County has the sixth most cases in the state, adding 194 cases in the last two weeks alone. It entered May with 211 confirmed cases and now has 454 cases as of May 22.
Despite the statistics, Mayor Maddox explains there is a bright side to this jump.
“The good news is that because of sacrifices and early action our hospitals, capacity is still in great shape. But we hold in our hands the ability to dictate our future and determine how soon we’ll regain our lives. Please continue to exercise social distancing,” he said.
Of the 454 cases in Tuscaloosa County, we learned Thursday night that 21 of those are inmates at Tuscaloosa County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.