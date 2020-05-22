Ramsay High mom advocates for students who want traditional graduation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A mother simply wants to see her son walk across the stage, celebrating thirteen years of school and an honor roll average.
Some schools are having open-air, socially distant graduation events like Hoover and Spain Park at the Hoover Met. Birmingham is an outlier, instead choosing a drive-through ceremony with no guests.
“They’ve been in school and they’ve worked hard and a drive-through… they’re just upset about it,” said Ramsay High School mother Verneshia Williams.
She says her son TeRonce and his friends want the feeling of walking across the stage in front of their loved ones.
“This may be the only experience for them, nobody knows if they will go and graduate from anywhere else,” said Williams.
She says she understands the pandemic precautions, but wants to see something similar to what Hoover did.
“It can be done. Legion Field is big enough.” Ultimately, she wants the student voices heard. “He does want it, and his classmates want it, they’re very upset,” said Williams.
There is an online petition circulating for a more traditional ceremony that has received more than 1,000 signatures.
Birmingham City Schools will hold a press conference Friday regarding graduation.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.