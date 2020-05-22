Parade for all cancer survivors to be held Saturday in Bibb Co.

CENTREVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Relay for Life is hosting a cancer survivor parade in Bibb County on Saturday.
The parade is called the Parade of Hope. Relay for Life of Bibb County is calling on all cancer survivors and their families to show up for it at the Centreville Courthouse Square tomorrow morning at 9:30 for the car line up.
Cancer survivors will stay in their car and take a victory lap around the courthouse while loved ones cheer them on. Due to COVID-19, the group had to switch gears and be creative this year since Relay For Life of Bibb County was canceled. The group believes It’s important to honor cancer survivors since they inspire others who are battling the terrible disease.
Family members cheering parade participants on must practice social distancing and remain 6 feet apart. Participants are encouraged to decorate their cars prior to line up and to touch up during registration and remain in their cars.
The cancer survivor parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.
If you’re survivor and want to sign up to participate with friends and family contact Ryan Thompson at 205-225-4287 or email RyanAliciaThompson36@Gmail.Com
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.