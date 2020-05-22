New site connects you with local farmers during beef shortage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re on your side finding other options if you’re struggling to find beef on the grocery store shelves right now.
A new database is helping connect you to local farmers who have product ready for you.
It's called Sweet Grown Alabama.
Once you go to their website, you'll find a list of local farmers near you, sorted by the product you're looking for.
It's only been up and running since last week, and it says the site couldn't come at a better time.
Right now, because larger processing plants across the country are shutting down over COVID-19 concerns, facilities in Alabama are working hard to keep up with the demand.
But there's a backlog.
Some are backed up all the way until March with processing dates, according to Sweet Grown Alabama.
But other farmers may have some product that was processed before COVID-19 that's ready for you to buy.
Some farmers have even started waitlists.
"Our farmers are good, honest people," said Ellie Watson, Director of Sweet Grown Alabama State Agricultural Branding Program. "And they just want to help feed the world, but also make sure that they can continue farming. We're not seeing that price gouging on a local level. And unfortunately, farmers are not getting the best end of the deal when you see those super high ground beef prices in the grocery store."
Watson said Alabama has seen more people turn to chicken because of the numerous chicken processing plants in the state.
To find local farmers near you, click here.
