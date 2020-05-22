Mike Behind the Mic: A Conversation with Larry McReynolds

Mike Dubberly talks with NASCAR on Fox analyst and former crew chief Larry McReynolds. The Birmingham native is in his 20th year with FOX. Mike caught up with him between his busy schedule between Fox Sports and FS1, as NASCAR returned to competition at Darlington. The avid Alabama football fan had an interesting perspective on how sports leagues should move forward in returning. They also spoke about what a lot of people got wrong when he left as Dale Earndhardt Sr’s crew chief, not long after Dale Sr. won his first and only Daytona 500.