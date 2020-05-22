Kikstart needs more volunteers to help distribute meals this summer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One program that has distributed thousands of meals to students in need during COVID-19 will now continue to do so for another couple of months.
Kikstart will keep packing and handing out meals for Jefferson County and Birmingham City Schools through July 31.
They say a typical summer for them is about 5,000 meals a day, but this summer, they're gearing up to do 20,000-25,000 meals a day.
Kikstart just received a conveyor belt to help them crank out 27 meals per minute.
But in order to keep up with demand and help students quickly, they need volunteers - especially at their distribution sites.
"We have about 42 sites that we deliver to right now, if we had volunteers come out to our sites and help us pass out those meals, the driver could just drop off and continue to go to the next site," said Dr. Douglas Jackson with Kikstart.
Dr. Jackson said they've also started delivering meals on Friday that include a Saturday and Sunday meal to go with that.
If you’d like to volunteer, click here for more information.
