Jefferson Co. Dept. of Health issues stricter order for entertainment venues

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Department of Health has issued stricter orders for entertainment venues.
Dr. Mark Wilson said in a news conference Friday afternoon those venues will remain closed until midnight on June 6, 2020.
The venues are as follows:
- Nightclubs
- Concert Venue
- Theaters
- Auditoriums
- Performing Arts Centers
- Tourist Attractions (museums and planetariums)
- Race Tracks
- Indoor Children’s Play areas
- Adult Entertainment Venues
- Casinos
- Bingo Halls
- Venues operated by social clubs
Read the full order below:
Thursday, Governor Kay Ivey relaxed restrictions on entertainment venues allowing them to reopen Friday afternoon, however Jefferson County has seen an increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jefferson County has 1,478 confirmed cases and 86 deaths.
Dr. Wilson said he did speak with Alabama’s top health officer, Dr. Scott Harris, before making his decision.
