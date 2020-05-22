JeffCo Health leaders urge caution as more businesses reopen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Department of Health leaders tell us no matter what’s reopening Friday, you still need to take precautions because they say coronavirus is not going anywhere for a while.
JCDH continues to watch the numbers. Deputy Health Officer Dr. David Hicks says every two weeks or so, the department reanalyzes everything to figure out what’s taking place with COVID-19 in the county. He says it’s a balancing act when it comes to deciding to reopen.
Hicks wants you to pay attention to public health experts as we continue to see more things open up statewide and wants you to ask yourself a series of questions before leaving the house.
“As we are going out and about, we have to think..is this really necessary for me to go out? It is really necessary for me to get really close, next to someone? It is really necessary for me to touch this item or that item? Is it really necessary for me to remove my cloth face mask when I’m around other people?” Hicks asked.
We’re told Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson is expected to hold a news conference Friday to update the situation in Jefferson County.
