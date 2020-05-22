Huntsville nurse treating COVID patients in Boston returns home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Welcome home, Liz Adams!!!
After spending six weeks in a Boston ICU treating patients suffering the very worst effects of COVID-19, Adams is finally back home in Huntsville.
“I haven’t had time to fully process it all,” she says.
Being in one of the areas hit hardest by COVID-19, Adams saw for herself the immense tragedy this virus can cause. However, she says she had an incredible support system to help her get through it all, and that made Boston hard to leave.
“I’ve been amazed at how wonderful the people of Boston were," Adams says. "I felt like they were my family.”
Fortunately, Adams says case numbers were getting better when she left, but she still stresses people should continue to take COVID-19 seriously.
“The biggest factor is just knowing about washing your hands and those very simple things that have been stressed and stressed over again,” she says. “It really is pretty simple, if you’re doing those things, to protect yourself. And I think people should feel a little empowered by that.”
Adams says she gained many skills during her time in Boston that she’s eager to bring back to her Alabama community.
Still, one of her biggest takeaways from the trip, she says, was the reminder to have compassion for others and to stay humble in all things.
“What I got in return... I wouldn’t say it gave me a new purpose, but it refueled and reinspired something that was in me that I think that I had kind of lost over the past year.”
With that, Adams is eager to return to work at Huntsville Hospital.
“I spent every minute I could studying details and learning this and that... Anything I could learn up there from what everyone’s going through and could bring it back to my community, I wanted to,” she says. “I just want to help. That’s it. I’m here, and I want to help.”
