Folks are heading to the beach for Memorial Day weekend despite coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As Alabama and the country opens up, more people are hitting the road for the Memorial Day weekend. Beaches look to be very popular as travelers are looking forward of getting out of their homes.
A lot of people have smiles on their faces at a Pelham gas station at the prospects of hitting the beach again, but the thoughts and concerns about the coronavirus are not totally out of their minds.
For the first time in 20 years, AAA did not issue a travel forecast because for the holiday weekend because of COVID-19. Last year, 43 million Americans traveled on Memorial Day weekend. That was the second highest ever, but lower numbers are expected this year.
Joe Hastings and his wife from Oneonta are heading to Gulf Shores. “We are pretty excited. Meeting our two sons and their families down there. We are excited to be together for the extended weekend. The long weekend,” Hastings said.
Daniel Fouchs is on his way home to Colorado after spending time at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Fouchs said the beach trip was welcomed after being confined to home. “It was amazing. It’s getting normal again. It’s like something else. You’ve been stuck at home,” Fouchs said.
ALEA is urging drivers to be careful. Buckle up, watch your speed limit, and don’t be a distracted driver.
The CDC and Alabama health officials are still urging you to stay at home.
Hastings said his family plans to be careful on this beach trip. “We are still going to socially distance because our sons and their wives are pretty nervous about the grandchildren and their exposure. We are going to eat in mostly. Stay together on the beach and try to abide by the social distancing,” Hastings said.
Hastings said he had no trouble booking a room at a reasonable rate.
