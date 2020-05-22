FIRST ALERT: Heat and storm chances return this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are starting the day with a mostly cloudy sky and very warm temperatures. Most of us are in the mid to upper 60s with a few pockets in the lower 70s. We are starting the day mostly dry, but we are watching a little disturbance producing thunderstorms in northern Mississippi and Tennessee. We will watch this move to the east and it could produce storms in our far northern counties during the mid and late morning hours. Areas that could see rain and lightning will be Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and maybe Cherokee counties. For the rest of Central Alabama, it will be very warm and a little muggy. We should see a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few isolated storms are possible mainly south of I-20 this afternoon and evening. Any storm that forms could produce gusty winds and frequent lightning. We are expecting to see southwest winds at 5-10 mph.