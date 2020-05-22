FIRST ALERT: Heat and storm chances return this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are starting the day with a mostly cloudy sky and very warm temperatures. Most of us are in the mid to upper 60s with a few pockets in the lower 70s. We are starting the day mostly dry, but we are watching a little disturbance producing thunderstorms in northern Mississippi and Tennessee. We will watch this move to the east and it could produce storms in our far northern counties during the mid and late morning hours. Areas that could see rain and lightning will be Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and maybe Cherokee counties. For the rest of Central Alabama, it will be very warm and a little muggy. We should see a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few isolated storms are possible mainly south of I-20 this afternoon and evening. Any storm that forms could produce gusty winds and frequent lightning. We are expecting to see southwest winds at 5-10 mph.
SATURDAY’S FORECAST: We will likely see temperatures drop into the mid to upper 60s Saturday morning. A few models are hinting at the possibility of a few showers or storms tonight into Saturday morning. Do not be surprised if you hear some thunder and heavy rain during this time span. We will continue to introduce a chance for widely scattered storms Saturday afternoon as we heat up into the upper 80s. Any storm that forms could produce frequent lightning, heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail. Best time to see storms Saturday will be in the afternoon and evening hours. Consider yourself lucky if you get a little rainfall. It helps cool us down, water your lawn, and removes some pollen out of the air.
FIRST ALERT FOR HEAT SUNDAY: Sunday is looking like our hottest day with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s. Humidity levels will also remain high making it feel even warmer. With plenty of humidity in place, we can’t rule out some widely scattered showers and storms Sunday evening. Rain chance around 30%. Memorial Day will likely stay very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Our latest models are showing most of Memorial Day fairly dry in the afternoon hours. It is possible that our best chance to see scattered thunderstorms will be in the evening and overnight hours (after 5 PM). Rain chance around 50%. A reminder that any storm that forms could be strong. We are not expecting any organized severe weather over the next five days.
GULF COAST BEACH FORECAST: If you plan on driving south towards the Gulf Coast, plan on a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Isolated storms will be possible Friday through Monday. A moderate rip current threat is possible this weekend, so use caution if you plan on being in the waters. Just remember to wear sunscreen and continue to practice social distancing.
STORM CHANCES NEXT WEEK: It looks like we will remain in an unsettled weather pattern as we head into the final week of May. We will be in typical summertime pattern with highs in the 80s and a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. Overnight lows will stay very warm with temperatures in the upper 60s. We could see a weak cold front move into Alabama next Friday or Saturday giving us a chance for more showers and storms. It remains too far out to know if this front will move through Central Alabama and perhaps cool us down a little.
Have a safe and relaxing Memorial Day Weekend!
