Can hand sanitizer explode in your car on a hot day? Viral post sparks controversy

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - A social media post from a Wisconsin fire department warning people about the dangers of leaving hand sanitizer in their vehicles on a hot day has gone viral. However, many are saying the claim is not true.
In a Facebook post showing a burned-out car door, the Western Lakes Fire District explains most hand sanitizers are alcohol-based, making them flammable.
“Keeping it in your car during hot weather, exposing it to sun, and particularly being next to open flame while smoking in vehicles or grilling while enjoying this weekend can lead to disaster,” they stated.
Scott Ferrell with the Vestavia Hills Fire Department disagrees with the claim.
“It says on each unit of sanitizer that it is flammable, but for it to catch fire it needs to come in connect with a flame,” he said.
Ferrell said having hand sanitizer in your car is OK, adding that he keeps some in his car.
“I don’t think it’s going to spontaneously combust,” he said.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.