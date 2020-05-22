Birmingham summer camp opts to go virtual despite new Safer At Home order

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Summer camps were given the green light to open starting Friday at 5 p.m., as long as they can follow social distancing guidelines and sanitation rules.
We spoke with one Birmingham camp that’s still opting for a virtual camp to keep kids safe.
Breakthrough Birmingham gives free summer programming to Birmingham middle school students.
Executive Director Mariohn Michel says while campers can certainly understand social distancing guidelines, slipping up on that might lead to something more dangerous than camp organizers are willing to bet on.
Michel said even after hearing the changes to the Safer At Home order, she felt going virtual this summer is still the best idea for her particular program.
She said they’ve been working for weeks on a new virtual camp program, and they have something fun and safe in store for 100 campers this summer.
“The number one rule for us - it’s always going to be safety no matter what,” Michel said. “That’s not only for our students and their families, but also for our own staff members. And so, because we’re finding out something new every single day with this disease, we’re just not willing to take the risk yet.”
Michel added that most of their families have access to technology to do virtual camping, and for those who don’t, Breakthrough Birmingham has been lucky enough to get donations from local organizations.
