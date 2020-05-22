Birmingham PD take robbery suspect into custody after hours of negotiations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department says they have taken a robbery suspect into custody after hours of negotiations Thursday evening.
The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was barricaded inside a house located in the 7200 block of Rome Avenue.
That was after Birmingham’s east precinct responded to a robbery in the 600 block of 83rd Place Thursday afternoon around 4:30 p.m.
Soon after, they determined a suspect in the robbery was located at that house on Rome Avenue.
As of 11 p.m. Thursday evening, the police SWAT team and mobile command center were at the scene. Just before midnight, police confirmed they were able to get the suspect to come outside peacefully.
No additional details are available, but we’ll update this story with more information as it’s available from police.
