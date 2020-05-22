Birmingham Mayor: Traditional church services “dangerous” right now

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin told a national audience Friday he’s been in regular contact with faith leaders since March.
He told CNN he is concerned about spreading COVID-19 if churches reopen to traditional services.
“Churches have the second largest gatherings of our seniors and when you think about holding hands, shaking hands, kissing, hugging and singing. All those things that lend itself to community spread we know that having physical church. At the actual church at the church grounds is very dangerous right now,” Woodfin told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer in the Situation Room Friday.
Woodfin says the pastors he’s talked with are listening to local health experts and that they want to make sure they’re doing everything they can to keep their congregations alive and healthy.
