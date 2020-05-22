Birmingham City Schools will host in-person graduation ceremonies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Birmingham City Schools announced Friday evening that in-person graduation ceremonies will be held the first week of June at Legion Field.
This new plan is a change from the previously released plan to hold a ‘red carpet drive-through’ ceremony.
The decision was made in light of Governor Kay Ivey’s amended Safer-at-Home order released on Thursday. A committee met Friday to determine if a traditional graduation for the 2020 senior class could take place.
Officials say high school principals and student representatives were supportive of the change. The system also says Mayor Randall Woodfin is supportive of the idea.
Social distancing will be practiced. Tentative plans will allow each graduate to have 5 guests in attendance. Families will sit 6 feet apart, but families of the same household can sit together. All in attendance will be required to wear a face mask and sanitation will take place before and after each ceremony.
A schedule will be released soon. Final plans will still need to be approved by the Parks and Rec Board.
“Birmingham City Schools puts the safety and security of our students at the forefront. In light of the guidelines released by the Governor and with input from city officials and county health officials, we decided to revamp our graduation plan. It is our sincere desire to provide the graduating class of 2020 with a safe and traditional celebration to honor their achievements. We also must remain cautious and enforce strict social distance guidelines to ensure protection of our scholars and their families,” said Dr. Mark A. Sullivan, Interim Superintendent for Birmingham City Schools.
