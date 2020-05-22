Birmingham City Schools will host in-person graduation ceremonies

“Birmingham City Schools puts the safety and security of our students at the forefront. In light of the guidelines released by the Governor and with input from city officials and county health officials, we decided to revamp our graduation plan. It is our sincere desire to provide the graduating class of 2020 with a safe and traditional celebration to honor their achievements. We also must remain cautious and enforce strict social distance guidelines to ensure protection of our scholars and their families,” said Dr. Mark A. Sullivan, Interim Superintendent for Birmingham City Schools.