Windfield City Schools superintendent says new CDC guidelines will be tough to implement

WINFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures. The CDC has some strict guidelines for school buses this fall, and at least one school district believes those recommendations may causes some challenges.
Superintendent of Windfield City Schools, Chris Cook, said he understands the obligation the CDC has to keep everyone safe, but those guidelines may be difficult to implement.
“A lot of them are very unrealistic goals that we cannot accomplish in the school system and have school regularly,” Cook said.
“We do try to follow the CDC’s recommendations and the guidelines from the Alabama Department of Public Health when we can, but some of these recommendations are just not feasible for us as a school system to follow. These recommendations were made by doctors and medical professionals. So, we’re going to have to sit down and look at it from an educational point of view and our educational prospective and do what’s best for our students and our school system as a whole,” Cook explained.
The CDC recommends school buses run with one student per seat, skipping each row.
So, less than half the students would be on the bus at one time.
Cook said that would be a logistical nightmare.
“That means buses would have to be on the roads three times longer, maintenance would be more, students would have to get here earlier in the morning to wait on their classmates to get here. So, just really unrealistic,” Cook said.
Meanwhile, local school bus companies said they will take their cues from individual schools, but they’re ready to assist them in whatever way they can.
“We have quite a bit of hand sanitizer at this time now for all kids and all of our drivers,” said STS Rideline Director, Walter Turner.
“Our drivers will be required to wear masks while driving and transporting the students,” Turner said.
Superintendent Cook said he believes more parents and guardians will start driving their kids to school, so they won’t have to take the bus in the fall.
In the meantime, school leaders are still working out the logistics of implementing the new CDC guidelines.
