UPDATE: park confirms Tuesday drowning death at Little River Canyon

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Thursday morning, a spokesman for Little River Canyon confirmed the drowning death of a 19-year-old male on Tuesday. The male resided in Cobb County, GA.
Divers were able to recover the swimmer’s body at the base of the falls. Due to higher water levels, the divers were not able to reach him for multiple days.
The falls area is open following the completed search.
ORIGINAL: Authorities are searching for a man they believe drowned at Little River Canyon Tuesday afternoon.
A spokesperson for Little Rive Canyon said the man was swimming there and didn’t resurface. It happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The identity of the man has not been confirmed at this time.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency marine patrol and dive team are both conducting a recovery search. Several county sheriff’s offices are on site as well.
A spokesperson said storms upriver around Chattanooga area have caused increase in river levels
They are hoping rivers will go down and give them access soon.
WAFF will update this story as more details are confirmed.
