Tuscaloosa City Schools offers free reading app to students

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - May 21 marks the last day of school for most Alabama schools, but Tuscaloosa City Schools wants its students to continue online learning this summer.
Students have adjusted to online classwork for most of the last quarter of the school year, but the school system is introducing a tool that’s gives a more fun way to get students excited about reading this summer.
The service is called the Sora app and it provides free 24/7 access to e-books and audio books. “Sora Sweet Reads” offers a collection of new juvenile and young adult titles easy to search and find once you sign up.
Students can engage in a large selection of stories and discover more perks using the app, as they finish one book to the next. Students can take advantage of the Sora app through Tuscaloosa City Schools until July 31st.
You can click here to sign up.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.