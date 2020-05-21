Shelby County Jail inmate dies at hospital, not believed to be COVID-19 related

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Shelby County Jail inmate died Thursday afternoon while receiving medical treatment at the Shelby Baptist Medical Center.
Deputies said 36-year-old Stephanie N. Dawson of Montevallo was booked into the Shelby County Jail on April 4, 2020, on theft related charges.
She was later admitted to Shelby Baptist Medical Center for treatment related to pre-existing medical conditions.
At this time, deputies do not believe her death is related to COVID-19.
Sheriff John Samaniego stated, “The loss of a loved one is always a painful time for those left behind. We express our sincere condolences to Ms. Dawson’s family and friends during this difficult time.”
Dawson’s body will be taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences by the Shelby County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy to further investigate her cause of death.
As standard procedure, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an internal review.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.