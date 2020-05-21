Senior citizens in West Alabama can get free meals and curbside service

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Several cars arrived early Thursday at the Focus on Senior Citizens program running at Tuscaloosa’s McAbee Activity Center.
The Center is offering free food being served up by the West Alabama Area Agency on Aging.
“It’s a wonderful thing to have. Somebody really needs it, somebody needs it and they ain’t got money to get it,” according to Rev. Timothy Patton.
The group began offering free hot meals to seniors for the first time this week since they were forced to stop the service due to coronavirus in mid-March.
The senior center here is one of 22 centers across seven West Alabama counties.
Organizers say this location is critical in helping feed dozens of people.
“I feel this is such an important service. Again, these seniors, some of them are scared to go out. They feel like they just want to be around people that they know are taking their lives seriously,” according to Audrey Crowder, the Nutritional Project Coordinator who runs the program through the West Alabama Regional Commission.
The feeding program resumed with curbside to go service. Workers wore masks and gloves. They brought the food to seniors sitting in a car limits their chance of exposure to COVID19.
“Just getting out and going to the store is a problem. And you’re taking a risk and something like this really helps,” Thomas Jackson explained.
Anyone interested in finding the closest place offering free meals to senior citizens can call (205)333-2990 at extension 217 for more information.
