President Trump approves disaster declaration for 18 counties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple counties will soon get federal financial help after President Donald Trump approved an Alabama Disaster Declaration Thursday.
The declaration covers areas affected by severe storms and flooding from Feb. 5 through March 6. Counties covered under the declaration include: Butler, Chambers, Choctaw, Colbert, Covington, Crenshaw, Cullman, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Lamar, Limestone, Macon, Marion, Perry, Randolph, Tuscaloosa, and Wilcox.
Residents and business owners in those counties who suffered losses as a result of the storms and flooding can apply for help at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA(3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired.
The funding will help supplement recovery efforts already underway by state, tribal, and local governments.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.