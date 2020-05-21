6 Off Script: Meet Morgan Hightower

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Social Distancing may be keeping us apart, but in many ways Jonathan Hardison and Catherine Patterson are getting closer to WBRC Investigative Reporter Morgan Hightower in this week’s episode of 6 Off Script.
Morgan is a Florida native who says she fell in love with Alabama’s southern charm. She is known around the station for bringing dense and complex stories to life and says her journey as an investigative reporter in Alabama has had both its rewards and challenges.
From family to free time to finding her way to Birmingham, it’s a rare opportunity to investigate the heart and soul of an investigator.
