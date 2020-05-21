Jefferson County Health reporting bed availability to treat COVID patients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County health leaders say if local hospitals receive an influx of COVID patients it wouldn’t put an immediate strain on resources.
At a press conference Wednesday, Montgomery’s mayor announced some of the city’s COVID patients would be sent to the Birmingham area because local hospitals had run out of space.
Both Baptist Hospital and Jackson Hospital in Montgomery confirmed with our sister station in Montgomery they had not transferred any patients, but Jefferson County leaders say they wouldn’t be surprised if it eventually happened.
“We’ve always known that this was a potential. That there would have to be transfers of patients from one area to another area if there was an outbreak," said Dr. Mark Wilson, Jefferson County Health Department.
County leaders say the transfer won’t create an immediate strain on our resources. Emergency Response officials say the 8 acute hospitals in our area that treat COVID patients are operating at a surge 1 level.
“That’s the first level. We’ve not had to go further than that because it’s increasing or becoming overwhelming,” said Julie Cobb, Emergency Preparedness and Response Healthcare Coalition Coordinator.
Hospitals have to report bed numbers two times a day at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
As of 9 a.m. Thursday, there was 54 percent bed availability in county hospitals to treat moderately ill COVID patients - those who have been diagnosed, but don’t require a ventilator. There was 27 percent availability to treat critically ill patients - patients who may require a ventilator.
That availability could change based on COVID spikes we see in our area and surrounding area, and that’s why health leaders caution you to do what you can to prevent yourself from getting sick.
”I think the message around the shortage of ICU beds is that this is not a dichotomous situation," said Don Williamson, Alabama Hospital Association. “I would argue that because we’ve loosed restrictions we now have a greater need for social distancing than we needed before.”
The state uses the Alabama Incident Management System (AIMS) to share information - including the status of bed availability, staff, and equipment. The system is monitored daily by state health leaders to evaluate hospital resource levels and determine what resources need to be shifted within hospitals to accommodate facilities and patient needs.
