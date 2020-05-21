Jefferson Co. Health Officer concerned over increase of COVID-19 cases

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) – Hours before Governor Kay Ivey announced the reopening of more businesses, Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson was cautiously considering the impact it might have.
“I would say that I was at my point, I am concerned because we are seeing on our numbers going up and we are having deaths,” said Dr. Wilson, Jefferson County Department of Health (JCDH). “I don’t know the impact of the last order fully, it’s a little too early to tell.”
He added, “Just because you are allowed to do something doesn’t mean it’s the right thing to do so I think if people are allowed to do more, I’m hoping folks will take a real careful look at the risks and be extremely careful about what they do and take a slow and cautious approach.”
Dr. Wilson said he will also take a cautious approach when determining how to use his authority to slow the spread of the virus, and whether he’d consider ordering businesses to close.
“I’m very reluctant to do that,” said Dr. Wilson. “The impact is on the economy, and the whiplash people in business would experience would be pretty hard so I hope I don’t have to do that. But, I think if we started seeing an accelerated increase in cases, you know a rapid upward curve, then we would have to seriously consider doing that.”
Positive cases of COVID-19 have increased in Jefferson County, but so has testing. Dr. Wilson said that makes it difficult to interpret the significance. “The other critical item is what we were concerned about at the very beginning, was our hospitals and our ICU beds, taking a look at those, and see how we are doing.”
“That would probably be a hard stop right there if our hospitals are overwhelmed,” said Dr. Wilson.
