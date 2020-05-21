21 inmates at Tuscaloosa Co. Jail test positive for coronavirus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - An official confirms 21 inmates at the Tuscaloosa County Jail have tested positive for coronavirus. That number, according to Tuscaloosa Co. Sheriff Ron Abernathy, is accurate as of Sunday.
Of the 21 people testing positive, 20 of them are asymptomatic and are being kept away from the general population at the jail. One of the inmates is symptomatic and is being held in a medical cell by himself.
Sheriff Abernathy says onsite testing for the virus happened at the jail Sunday in an effort to control the spread.
Abernathy says employees at the jail are being provided PPE and workers are constantly sanitizing the facility using a Clorox vapor cleansing device.
We’re also told one employee recently tested positive for COVID-19, but it is believed that employee came in contact with the virus off site. That employee is currently quarantining.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.