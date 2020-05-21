Heart Gallery Alabama: Chikerian

Chikerian, born January 2006, is outgoing and friendly. She is described as upbeat and positive with a great energy.
She loves school. Her favorite subject is science and she likes nature-related topics. She enjoys playing outside, especially kickball, and plays well with other children.
Some of her favorite foods are pizza and orange chicken.
Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.
