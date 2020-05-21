Greater Birmingham Humane Society needs help after truck catches fire

At 1:15 a.m. Tuesday morning one of our Animal Care & Control trucks spontaneously caught fire. Luckily GBHS Animal Control Officer, Victoria Lewis, along with the dog she was rescuing are both fine. Thank goodness Victoria and the animal had just left the truck. While we did successfully raise funds to replace three animal control trucks this past year, this loss came unexpectedly, at a time when we have been hit hardest. Insurance will only pay for the value of the truck - leaving us with an additional $30,000 - $40,000 to raise to replace it. If you can help by giving to this effort, please do. We use these trucks to run 24/7 animal rescue calls, to provide backup for law enforcement who encounter animals during investigations or arrests, to respond to hoarder's homes and puppy mills, and to help first responders who encounter pets at fires or health emergencies. These trucks are the reason we can respond to your plea for help for an animal in need. If you are interested in sponsoring a truck, we can also put your company's logo on the side. Please help. Donations can be made here on Facebook or via this link: https://gbhs.harnessapp.com/wv2/campaign/1685