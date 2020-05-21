Greater Birmingham Humane Society needs help after truck catches fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS) is asking for help after their animal care and control truck caught fire.
According to their Facebook post, the fire happened at 1:15 Tuesday morning. No one was hurt.
“Luckily GBHS Animal Control Officer, Victoria Lewis, along with the dog she was rescuing are both fine. Thank goodness Victoria and the animal had just left the truck. While we did successfully raise funds to replace three animal control trucks this past year, this loss came unexpectedly, at a time when we have been hit hardest," Allison Black Cornelius with the GBHS said.
The GBHS said insurance will only pay for the value of the truck, leaving them to come up with an additional $30,000 to $40,000 to replace it.
The trucks are used on animal rescue calls and provide backup for law enforcement who encounter animals during investigations or arrests, They also respond to hoarder’s homes and puppy mills and help first responders who encounter pets at fires or health emergencies.
Anyone interested in sponsoring a truck can also have their company’s logo put on the side.
