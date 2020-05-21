Governor Ivey loosens restrictions on some venues and activities, Hoover City Councilman reacts

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - City leaders in Hoover are reacting to Governor Kay Ivey’s order to lift some restrictions on entertainment venues, childcare facilities and athletic activities.
Councilman John Lyda has been adamant about the importance of youth sports to the city of Hoover, so he was very excited that athletic activities like practices, drills and conditioning can restart on Saturday.
However, there are several key points to keep mind regarding youth sports:
- Players, fans, and other participants should exercise social distancing, maintaining a distance of 6-feet apart.
- Players, coaches, and officials should wear a mask when they’re not playing.
- Everyone, including fans, should screen themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 before going into an athletic facility.
- Players, coaches, and fans should refrain from giving each other high fives, handshakes and other physical contact, unless it is necessary for the game.
Councilman Lyda said the governor’s order will be a boost to Hoover’s economy because teams from other areas will fill up hotels, eat at restaurants and shop in area stores.
“Well, the Governor, I’m confident, has throughout this entire process, has listened to experts from Dr. Scott Harris and others, and I know she has a taskforce that’s made up of several individuals throughout the state of Alabama, and so she’s relying on expert advice and opinions, but what it boils down to is the Governor is in an executive position that is charged with making these types of decisions, and I am confident that she has carefully weighed the advice of her advisors, and the state is ready. I think the state is yearning to get back to work and get back to play as we will be doing with youth sports very soon,” Lyda said.
Lyda said he’s very confident that the City of Hoover, the Parks and Recreation Department, as well as residents and visitors will adhere to the guidelines offered by health professionals to everyone safe.
He also said that even though venues will have to operate at half capacity, this is the boost the economy needs to get things back to normal.
