Governor Ivey loosens restrictions on some venues and activities, Hoover City Councilman reacts

“Well, the Governor, I’m confident, has throughout this entire process, has listened to experts from Dr. Scott Harris and others, and I know she has a taskforce that’s made up of several individuals throughout the state of Alabama, and so she’s relying on expert advice and opinions, but what it boils down to is the Governor is in an executive position that is charged with making these types of decisions, and I am confident that she has carefully weighed the advice of her advisors, and the state is ready. I think the state is yearning to get back to work and get back to play as we will be doing with youth sports very soon,” Lyda said.