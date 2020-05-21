Gadsden first responders pay tribute to health care workers with applause

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some Gadsden health care workers get something they rarely experience: applause.
Thursday night, Gadsden police and firefighters, themselves frontline fighters risking exposure to COVID-19, paid tribute to nurses and patient care techs at Gadsden Regional Medical Center as they were either leaving from their daytime shifts or arriving for their night shifts.
The first responders lined up in two rows leading to the hospital’s main visitors entrance and broke into applause every time one of the workers, or a group of them, walked by.
"Oh, this is so warm, I love it! We appreciate it!" said Barbara Colvin, an RN at the hospital leaving from her day shift.
“We’re all a part of one big EMS family, you know whether you’re in the field or whether you’re in a hospital environment, doesn’t matter, we need to be appreciated and appreciate them for doing what they do,” said Gadsden fire chief Stephen Carroll.
A few of the workers had to be redirected because they saw all the fire trucks and thought they were there for an emergency, so tried to stay out of the way.
Gadsden has two hospitals and Wednesday night, the first responders paid a similar tribute to the medical staff at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
After they finished their tribute, the officers and firefighters gathered for a word of prayer.
