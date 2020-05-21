FIRST ALERT: Rain chances possible late Thursday night into Friday morning

HOT MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Latest models continue to show warmer temperatures as we head into the weekend. Morning temperatures are expected to drop into the mid to upper 60s with highs in the upper 80s Saturday. Sunday is looking like our hottest day with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s. Humidity levels will also go up this weekend making it feel even warmer. With plenty of humidity in place, we can’t rule out some widely scattered showers and storms on Saturday and Sunday. Most of the rain that forms will likely occur in the afternoon and evening hours. We will lean towards a 20-30% chance for rain on Saturday with rain chances increasing to 40% Sunday. Memorial Day will likely stay very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s with a mostly cloudy sky. We will keep a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Just remember that if you plan on being outside this weekend to keep an eye on the weather. When thunder roars, go indoors.