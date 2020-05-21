FIRST ALERT: Rain chances possible late Thursday night into Friday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning! We are starting the day with some cloud cover and the possibility of patchy fog in a few spots. You might need a light jacket if you step outside this morning as most locations are in the mid to upper 50s. We should stay mostly dry this morning and into the afternoon hours with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures are expected to climb near average with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We will continue to introduce a small chance for a few showers or isolated storms. Most of us should stay dry during the daylight hours.
FIRST ALERT FOR POTENTIAL STORMS EARLY FRIDAY: A few models are showing a weak disturbance potentially moving through Central Alabama tonight giving us a chance for a few showers and storms. Other models indicate this disturbance could stay well to our north tonight and tomorrow. Any storm that forms could produce gusty winds, lightning, and locally heavy rain. If these storms form across Central Alabama, it could occur around midnight. Severe weather is not expected, but storms that form they could wake you up. Confidence of storms developing tonight are low, but it is worth letting you know on the small potential. For most of us, we will likely remain dry with temperatures in the mid-60s Friday morning. I can’t rule out the possibility for patchy fog before 9 a.m. Friday afternoon will likely end up a little muggy and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We will continue with a small chance for isolated storms in the afternoon hours.
HOT MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Latest models continue to show warmer temperatures as we head into the weekend. Morning temperatures are expected to drop into the mid to upper 60s with highs in the upper 80s Saturday. Sunday is looking like our hottest day with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s. Humidity levels will also go up this weekend making it feel even warmer. With plenty of humidity in place, we can’t rule out some widely scattered showers and storms on Saturday and Sunday. Most of the rain that forms will likely occur in the afternoon and evening hours. We will lean towards a 20-30% chance for rain on Saturday with rain chances increasing to 40% Sunday. Memorial Day will likely stay very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s with a mostly cloudy sky. We will keep a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Just remember that if you plan on being outside this weekend to keep an eye on the weather. When thunder roars, go indoors.
GULF COAST BEACH FORECAST: If you plan on driving south towards the Gulf Coast, plan on a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. We are looking at a 20-30% chance for isolated storms in the afternoon hours Friday-Sunday. A moderate rip current threat is possible this weekend, so use caution if you plan on being in the waters. Just remember to wear sunscreen and continue to practice social distancing.
STORM CHANCES NEXT WEEK: It looks like we could see several opportunities for showers and thunderstorms across the Southeast early next week. Models are showing a disturbance remaining in place giving us stormy weather Monday into Tuesday. Models continue to disagree on our rain coverage for the middle of next week. The European model hints at high pressure building in across the Southeast Tuesday through Thursday. If this solution verifies, our rain chances could lower with higher rain chances staying to our west. Meanwhile, the GFS continues to show afternoon storm chances through Wednesday. For now, we will hold on to a chance for afternoon storms with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Morning lows staying in the upper 60s.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Have a safe Thursday!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.