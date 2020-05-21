Dr. Wilson: Most COVID-19 deaths in Jefferson Co. happened in nursing homes

“Transparency of information on COVID-19 cases is critical to fighting the disease. AARP urges the state to publicly release the names of long-term care facilities with confirmed COVID19 cases and deaths among residents and staff on a daily basis on the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) website’s coronavirus dashboard. During the current public health crisis, this information is essential to protect residents and for families to make safe and informed choices about where their loved ones will receive care. There are more than 31,000 residents in Alabama’s nursing homes, and Alabamians deserve accurate and consistent data.”