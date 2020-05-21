Don’t forget boating safety during Memorial Day weekend

“My goal is to have everyone who is boating on the water to get home safely each night,” said Steven Macleroy, an Alabama State Trooper of the Marine Patrol Division. “It is not difficult to get a boating license, but what needs to happen for anyone that will be operating a vessel on the water is seeking additional education for understanding boating rules, learning as much as possible about the vessel and using common sense. If we can do these things then everyone has a better chance to return home after a great day at the lake."