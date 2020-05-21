Deputy injured, suspect killed in a domestic disturbance and possible kidnapping

BIBB CO., Ga. (WBRC) - A deputy was hurt and a man was killed in a wild domestic disturbance in Bibb County, Georgia Tuesday night.
Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to a home in reference to a domestic disturbance and possible kidnapping.
When deputies arrived on the scene they met with the victim who said she and her husband were going through a divorce, and that her husband tied her up and took their three children.
She was able to get free and ran to a nearby neighbor for help. While deputies were taking the report, they say the husband 30-year-old Keith Young, returned back to the neighborhood and noticed deputies speaking with his wife.
Deputies said Young started speeding down the road towards the deputies and struck three patrol units and a parked car. Deputies fired shots at Young, striking him. Young was transported to the Navicent hospital where he died.
One deputy was still inside one of the patrol cars when it was hit and the deputy was injured. The injuries are non-life threatening.
The children were located with Mr. Young’s family. The children were turned over to investigators and then returned to their mother at 11:25 p.m. Tuesday night.
This incident is currently under investigation along with the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
