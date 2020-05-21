Cullman High School preps for graduation ceremony Friday night

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman High School’s graduation is normally held at Wallace State Community College, but for the first time since 1998, Cullman will hold its ceremony inside the football stadium because of COVID-19.
Crews spent Thursday marking off bleachers to help families social distance during the ceremony. Cullman says they had the bleachers and handrails professionally sanitized for safety reasons. 191 seniors will walk across the stage Friday night.
“Every chair will be placed six feet apart for safe social distancing practices,” said Principal Kim Hall. "We even placed our programs in plastic bags and will place them on the bleachers so there’s no cross contamination. "
Because there’s no city or state order, Hall says masks are not required.
Cullman’s graduation will begin Friday night at 7 p.m. inside Oliver Woodard Stadium.
