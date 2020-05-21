Coach Nick Saban: All of us want to make sure we play football this fall

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama head football coach Nick Saban has a new PSA to make sure people are playing it safe when it comes to stopping the spread of COVID-19.
Coach Saban, Associate Athletics Director Jeff Allen and Big Al star in the new video announcement about the importance of wearing masks and social distancing.
Coach Saban said, “All of us want to make sure we play football this fall.”
This is one of several PSAs coach has participated in during the fight against the coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.